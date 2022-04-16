The Kiwanis Club of Indiana is sponsoring its annual Trivia Night on Friday at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. Teams of four to 10 members compete against other local teams answering questions posed by a moderator with prizes awarded to winning teams.
Cost of the evening, which includes food, beer, soft drinks and snacks is $30 per person. A cash bar is also available.
As always, the Kiwanis organization will use all proceeds to support youngsters in the area.
For more information about registering a team or being a sponsor of the event, contact Melanie at (724) 465-4089.