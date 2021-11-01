BURRELL TOWNSHIP — On Thursday at 3:51 p.m., state police responded to River Valley High School in response to a report of a threatening Snapchat post that included a threat directed toward an unknown school, according to a news release.
With assistance from Troop A, Greensburg and the City of Jeannette Police Department, troopers determined the post was previously investigated by the the Federal Bureau of Investigation when it was posted approximately one year ago.
The post has been shared numerous times on social media after screenshots and photos of the post displayed on cell phones had been taken, police said.
Over the investigation, troopers determined that there were no credible threats toward the school district nor toward any other schools.