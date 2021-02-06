The spread of technology-based scams and fraud attempts has continued with ruses naming Amazon and a computer security company in recent incidents reported to state police at Indiana.
Troopers cautioned residents to be wary of telephone calls from someone who claims that there’s been a problem with the resident’s Amazon.com account and advises them to dial a phone number to discuss it.
Three people recently told investigators at the Indiana station of receiving three such calls. Trooper Clifford Greenfield, spokesman for the state police, said none of them followed up or sustained any losses.
Another resident told troopers of a suspicious email message advising of a problem with a computer security software purchase and requesting a telephone call to a customer service office.
Again, the resident rejected the message and notified police.
“Residents are strongly encouraged to discuss common scams with family members and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text-based communications before providing any personal identifying information,” Greenfield reported in a news release. “When in doubt, please contact your local law enforcement agency to discuss suspicious activity.”
Greenfield said residents could visit the U.S. Federal Trade Commission online for advice on common scams and fraud attempts.