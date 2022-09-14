State Police_0618.jpg

State police in Troop C, including Punxsutawney troopers who cover Jefferson County as well as portions of northern Indiana County, will again participate in “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement all next week.

Between Sunday (Sept. 18) and Saturday, Sept. 24, troopers will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws.

