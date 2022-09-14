State police in Troop C, including Punxsutawney troopers who cover Jefferson County as well as portions of northern Indiana County, will again participate in “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement all next week.
Between Sunday (Sept. 18) and Saturday, Sept. 24, troopers will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws.
Troopers in Punxsutawney said any motorist stopped for a traffic violation and found not wearing a seat belt will receive two citations — one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
Also as part of “Click It or Ticket,” state police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks, including one set for Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Central Fire Department in the Punxsutawney Borough Building, 301 East Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.
Those wishing to make an appointment for a safety seat check can call state police at (814) 938-0510.