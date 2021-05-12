A rash of vehicle intrusions and burglaries in central and eastern Indiana County prompted state police to warn residents and homeowners to lock their cars, trucks and houses and to secure their valuables.
Troopers at Indiana asked residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the wake of seven reports in a matter of 24 hours.
From late Monday morning through late Tuesday morning, police answered reports of two burglaries and five vehicle break-ins in Cherryhill, Rayne and White townships, Trooper Cliff Greenfield reported.
The incidents were concentrated on Airport Road near Indiana, Tanoma Road near Home, Maple Avenue in Cherryhill Township.
On May 5, police were alerted to a theft from a vehicle parked at a home along Lutz School Road, White Township.
“Troopers are continuing to gather information from victims and are working to compile a complete list of stolen property,” Greenfield said. “Anyone with information concerning these incidents and/or suspicious activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to immediately contact state police at (724) 357-1960.”