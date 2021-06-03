The high number of flashing red and blue lights on the shoulders of Indiana County roads over the holiday weekend were no illusion.
State troopers from the Indiana station conducted more than 500 traffic stops Friday through Monday in a campaign to slow speeders, reduce collisions, save lives and get intoxicated motorists off the road.
Almost no one got off.
The numbers bear out the aggressive enforcement effort: 552 motorists were halted, 551 got tickets and 218 were let off with written warnings, according to a report Wednesday from the Indiana station.
Of those tagged, 370 were ticketed for speeding, nine were cited for failing to steer clear of traffic stops and six were stopped for failure to use seat belts.
Troopers arrested 16 drivers on suspicion of being impaired. Officers uncovered six other forms of criminal activity, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Investigators were called to seven accidents over Memorial Day weekend. One person was reported to be injured.
Although charges were not filed right away against the suspected drunken drivers, troopers released some details of those motorists who were taken off the roads:
• A Homer City man, 49, at 1:13 a.m. Monday on Fire Academy Road in Center Township.
• A Johnstown woman, 18, at 10:21 p.m. Saturday on Route 22 at Clark Road in West Wheatfield Township.
• A 18-year-old woman from Meshoppen, Wyoming County, at 2:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 22 at Clark Road.
• An Indiana man, 33, at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at the gas pumps of the Sheetz store on Ben Franklin Road South, where he nodded off with the vehicle running.