With heavy thunderstorms worsening local road conditions, Pennsylvania State Police Troop A remind motorists to use their headlights when required.
Police said according to Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Section 4302, motorists are required to display lighted headlamps and other lamps “any time when the vehicle’s windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to precipitation or atmospheric moisture, including rain, snow, sleet or mist.”
They remind that lighted headlamps and other lamps must also be displayed between sunset and sunrise as well as “any time when the operator cannot discern a person or vehicle upon the highway from a distance of 1,000 feet due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog, smoke or smog.”
Troopers also mentioned that the fine for violating Section 4302 is $25. They remind the public to buckle up and drive responsibly, and to visit www.511pa.com for up to date travel information.