State police are continuing their search for a Seward man who escaped police custody Saturday afternoon in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Troopers identified Michael Boring, 44, as the man who escaped from the custody of Seward Borough Police during a transport following his apprehension on an outstanding warrant earlier Saturday.
According to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, following his escape, Boring stole a black 2012 Ford F-250 with a “CAT” vanity plate affixed to the front of the vehicle. He was then charged before Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel, who issued a warrant for his arrest.
Greenfield said Boring is known to frequent the Seward area. State police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to immediately call 911.