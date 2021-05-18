State police on Monday escalated their probe of a rash of car intrusions discovered early Saturday morning — some in progress — in the Brookwood Estates neighborhood.
At least four residents told police that a checkbook, a dash cam, some bank cards and a wallet were stolen from their vehicles on Ben Avon Street, Morningside Drive and Valley Road between 5 and 6 a.m. Saturday.
Each vehicle had been left unlocked, state police said.
According to some social media accounts of the crime wave, the suspects got into some other buildings but took nothing.
“Troopers are currently reviewing surveillance video provided by residents and urge anyone who may have observed unusual or suspicious activity to phone the Indiana station,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield reported Monday.
“As always, we encourage residents to always lock their vehicles, homes, and outbuildings and to keep valuables out-of-sight.”