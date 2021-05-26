Don’t be a statistic.
State police are looking for numbers and don’t want area motorists to be among them. Ideally, zero crashes. Zero injuries. Zero deaths.
With the goal of preventing accidents, saving lives and reducing criminal activity, members of the Indiana Patrol Unit will be out in force over Memorial Day weekend and will adopt a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach.
Police released some sobering numbers as a reminder of the toll that the Memorial Day weekend took the year before the pandemic grounded holiday weekend travel and activities (May 24 through 27, 2019): Troopers in Indiana County logged 1,245 traffic stops, wrote 1,323 tickets and issued 216 written warnings. They cited 26 for failing to “steer clear” of emergency scenes, ticketed 34 for drivers for seat belt violations and warned 48 others to buckle up.
Over four days in Indiana County, troopers wrote 950 citations for speeding.
They also arrested 13 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, investigated seven traffic accidents and uncovered 16 criminal offenses for which they filed complaints.
Troopers in Indiana County connected two of the accidents with DUI and one with use of drugs.
“Please be safe and drive responsibly this Memorial Day weekend. For up-to-date travel information, visit 511pa.com,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield advised holiday weekend travelers.