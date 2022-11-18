State-Police (2).jpg

In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct several child passenger safety seat check events from now through Nov. 27.

According to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A, Indiana, at these free events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability.

