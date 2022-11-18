In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct several child passenger safety seat check events from now through Nov. 27.
According to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A, Indiana, at these free events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability.
Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.
Locally, that includes events on Nov. 21 and 22 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the Indiana Fire Association’s station at 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township.
For a statewide list of upcoming child passenger safety seat fitting stations, one can visit the psp.pa.gov website. Additional car seat safety information is also available at safekids.org and pakidstravelsafe.org websites.