BURRELL TOWNSHIP — State police arrested a woman on drug charges this week after discovering heroin and cocaine in their home during the investigation of a domestic fight in her neighborhood.
Lori Wisor, 49, was lodged at the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $75,000 after being charged with felony counts of possession and delivery of controlled substances and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release, troopers responded at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday to Black Lick on a report of a domestic fight and were pointed to Wisor’s house, 79 Liekert Ave., where an unidentified man was said to have fled after he broke into a residence nearby.
Wisor welcomed police into her home, where they arrested the assault suspect but spotted a methamphetamine smoking pipe in plain view while they searched for the man.
Police returned later with a warrant and seized 71 bags of apparent heroin, eight baggies containing suspected cocaine, a scale and other drug-related paraphernalia, investigators said.
Troopers released no other information about the disturbance and the man who was taken into custody.
Wisor is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 in Homer City District Court.