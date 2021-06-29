Clouded by dreams of love or companionship, many people fall victim to identity theft, stalking and sexual assault as part of growing number of romance scams, state police at Indiana cautioned.
“In our effort to prevent criminal activity … troopers are advising of the potential dangers associated with online dating and internet-based relationships,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release Monday.
Greenfield said the Federal Trade Commission monitors online dating ruses, and that “scammers know millions of people use online dating sites. They are there, too, hiding behind fake profiles.”
Some of the common warning signs that someone in an online relationship is too good to be true, according to police and the FTC:
• Professes love quickly.
• Claims to be overseas for business or military purpose.
• Asks for money, and lures you off the dating site.
• Claims to need money — for emergencies, hospital bills, or travel.
• Plans to visit, but can’t because of an emergency.
When considering using an online dating app or platform, SafeWise offers these suggestions:
• Use a trustworthy site.
• Keep your contact information private.
• Verify the identity of potential suitors.
• Be smart about face-to-face meetings.
• Don’t be afraid to report someone.
“Troopers also wish to advise residents to be especially cautious when meeting someone you met online in-person,” Greenfield advised. “Always meet in a public place or in a group setting with friends or family members and let someone know where you plan to meet and when you expect to be home.”
Additional resources, counseling, and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are available from The Alice Paul House, The Women’s Help Center Inc. and the Blackburn Center.