A coveted commercial truck driver license may be easier to get — and may be easier to lose — under newly enacted changes in the state law governing the licenses.
Effective Tuesday, a learner’s permit for a commercial driver license (CDL) would be issued for one year rather than 180 days, giving drivers more time to hone their skills and pass their test.
The new law also empowers Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to revoke a CDL from any driver convicted of human trafficking offenses.
The state law was revised to follow the lead of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which also changed regulations to allow for a one-year permit for rookie truck drivers.
Officials believe the change will reduce the amount of traffic that had been generated in testing centers by CDL permit holders seeking extensions of their 180-day permits.
PennDOT also reported that the new law, Act 131 of 2020, would update requirements and restrictions for CDL holders including the reporting requirement for convictions and violations.
“One of these changes disqualifies an individual from operating a commercial motor vehicle for life if they are convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle to commit certain forms of severe human trafficking.” according to a PennDOT news release.