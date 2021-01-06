CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP — An Indiana County tavern has been charged with allowing in-house dining and drinking in violation of a pandemic mitigation order issued last month by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Agents of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited Tunnelton Inn with failing to abide by the governor’s order while operating during the COVID-19 disaster emergency, according to a report from the Punxsutawney district office. Agents said the tavern served patrons at the bar, served food or beverage for on-site consumption, and failed to require customers or employees to wear masks on Dec. 17.
The charges would be brought before an administrative law judge of the Liquor Control Board for adjudication. Sgt. Shawn Fischer, commander of the BLCE District No. 7 office, said the judge could impose a fine of $50 to $1,000 for a minor offense or $5,000 for what could be considered a “more serious offense,” impose a license suspension or revocation, or could order training and education for the tavern managers and employees.