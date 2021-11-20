Kay Smith, of Rotary Club of Indiana, donned a turkey costume and waved to passersby on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Friday as The United Way of Indiana County held its Turkeython fundraiser with support from Renda Broadcasting. Donors pledged funds to provide various county organizations with turkeys, grocery certificates and money for items to feed individuals and families during the holidays and throughout the year.
