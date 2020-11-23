The 31st annual Oldies Attic Turkeython raised $45,982 through Saturday for the United Way of Indiana County.
Volunteers, including members of such organizations as Quota, collected donations at various locations throughout the county, for the United Way as well as a variety of charities, including The Salvation Army, Homer City Food Bank, Creekside United Methodist Church Food Bank, Chevy Chase Community Center, the Deacons Pantry in Blairsville, school clubs and groups helping homeless veterans.