GREENSBURG — Viewers anxious to learn more about the newly installed leader of the Diocese of Greensburg can tune into WTAE Channel 4 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for “The Accent On-Air: Rooted in Faith.”
This episode features a video biography of newly ordained and installed Bishop Larry J. Kulick, including a visit to his hometown of Leechburg and his alma mater, St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights.
During his visit, Kulick reflected on the people of the community, including those from the World War II generation, and the impact those people had on him.
“It was a great generation that worked hard, provided for their families, gave their children wonderful educations and really built up the community.”
Kulick added that something that always stood out to him about his hometown was the unity and the diversity of the many churches in Leechburg.
“They had respect for each other’s faith, traditions and cultures,” he said.
“The Accent On-Air: Rooted in Faith” also will feature highlights from Kulick’s ordination and installation as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg and a look at how his strong Slovak roots influenced his formation.
“Bishop Kulick is an energetic and enthusiastic leader who appreciates a blend of traditional communication and multimedia technology,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer and managing director of evangelization.
“I believe that delivering each of these stories about his local and Slovak roots, his formation and his hopes for the future of the diocese in as many platforms as possible will resonate with the faithful of the diocese.”
The show will reair at 11:30 a.m. on March 28. The episode and individual stories also will be available for viewing at the end of March on www.theaccentonline.org.