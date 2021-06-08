Two Indiana County 4-H members have been selected for a statewide team to develop a program to teach youth about how to reduce carbon emissions.
John Clark Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner from the Gordon 4-H Club were two of 20 teens selected from across the state based on extension educator nomination, application and interview.
The goal of the team is to share information with 1,000 other youth.
Two Butler County Extension Educators, Jennifer Covey and Hannah Alexander, received a grant from Bayer and National 4-H Council.
The program is called the “2021 4-H Ag Innovators Experience — Curbing Our Carbon Appetite Challenge.”
Youth will apply STEM skills to understand the effect of higher levels of atmospheric carbon on the earth’s temperature. The team will develop lesson plans and share these with other teens as well as offer the curriculum to Pennsylvania teachers thru a team website.
The lessons, designed for third to sixth grade, teach students about the atmosphere and the greenhouse effect, identify carbon friendly actions, and explore careers relating to the environment and carbon reduction. During the lessons, youth pack a virtual lunch in the “Carbon Friendly Lunch Challenge,” where they learn how production, packaging and transportation factor into the carbon friendly parts of everyday foods.
Elizabeth said, “This project has helped me gain an understanding and appreciation for how much carbon we emit, and I will be much more careful in the future about my carbon footprint. My favorite part was helping to design the website and teaching youth from Mexico and Puerto Rico.”
John Clark added, “Sharing this program with students from across the United States and Puerto Rico was a great experience that helped me practice my teaching abilities and develop my leadership skills. I liked being creative in taking pictures that were used in the final website.”
The team has already reached 1,200 youth and hope to reach students in Florida, Puerto Rico and Australia. Possible audiences are classrooms, libraries, YMCAs and 4-H clubs.
For more information and how to access the team curriculum, contact Jennifer Covey at jlc7147@psu.edu.