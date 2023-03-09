Two Indiana County 4-H members recently won honors in the Pennsylvania 4-H Virtual Cooking Challenge.
Nineteen youths from across the state competed as individuals or teams based on their ages. Julia Fabin and Alaina Fabin placed first in the senior team division of the contest.
The purpose of the contest is to teach food preparation skills, food safety, nutrition knowledge and creativity.
Contestants were given a list of eight ingredients before the contest, with one of those chosen as a secret ingredient the day of the contest. That ingredient had to be used to create an attractive and nutritious dish in the members’ kitchen in 45 minutes.
After the food preparation, members had to do a three-minute presentation about My Plate, food safety and why they made the dish they selected.
The senior teams were given egg noodles as their ingredient, and the Fabins made a Thai green curry egg noodle soup with an iced matcha latte.
The girls are members of the Gordon 4-H Club, and their parents are Beth and Dan Fabin.