Senior team division winners

Julia Fabin, left, and Alaina Fabin placed first in the senior team division of the contest.

 Submitted photo

Two Indiana County 4-H members recently won honors in the Pennsylvania 4-H Virtual Cooking Challenge.

Nineteen youths from across the state competed as individuals or teams based on their ages. Julia Fabin and Alaina Fabin placed first in the senior team division of the contest.

