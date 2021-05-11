Two Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in Pennsylvania State 4-H Capital Days. Isaac and Micah Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers, attended the event that is designed to educate 4-H youth about the citizenship process in Pennsylvania. Sixty-eight members attended the virtual program.
Workshops included “Advocacy,” “Voter Registration,” “Volunteer Service,” and “How to Communicate With Your Elected Officials.”
The members participated in roundtable sessions with PA State Senators who are chairs of committees, including agriculture and rural affairs with Sen. Elder Vogel, education with Sen. Scott Martin, environmental resources and energy with Sen. Gene Yaw and aging and youth.
Delegates learned about how committees function and how important they are to state government. Older delegates learned how to register to vote. More than 71 percent of the participants indicated they will advocate for a cause in their community.
Micah said “I enjoyed the poll questions that show we Pennsylvanians call things different names. The best information I obtained was discussing the legislative process with Eric Pauley, legislative director for Senator Judy Ward. It was intriguing to learn what the staff does behind the scenes for the members of the legislature to create a bill or resolution. I will strive to continue staying up with the happenings in our legislature.”
Isaac said “I learned from this year’s Capital Days that I can be more involved in my state’s legislative process. My favorite fun fact from this event is that the Hershey chocolate wrapper is not brown, but maroon. I want to participate in this event next year.”