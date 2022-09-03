Two Indiana County 4-H participants were recently involved with a State 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor Training.
Clark Bruner and daughter Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, participants in Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports, had key roles at the event.
Clark served as shotgun instructor for seven other volunteers, and Elizabeth was trained as a youth apprentice instructor in shotgun. This permits her to help with teaching and training of youth in the shotgun discipline.
She is to work under the direction and supervision of an approved 4-H Shooting Sports instructor, and she is the first Indiana County youth to receive this certification.
All 4-H shooting sports instructors must receive specialized instruction at state level trainings.
For more information on 4-H shooting sports, contact Angela Boring, Extension 4-H Educator, at (724) 465-3880.