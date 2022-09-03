Shooting Sports instructor training

Clark Bruner and daughter Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, were participants in Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports and had key roles at the event.

 Submitted photo

Two Indiana County 4-H participants were recently involved with a State 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor Training.

Clark Bruner and daughter Elizabeth Bruner, of Blairsville, participants in Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports, had key roles at the event.

Tags