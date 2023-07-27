A New Florence woman and her fiance were killed Tuesday evening in a single motorcycle collision on state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said Timothy Patrick Kuhns, 50, of Greensburg, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle, traveling north on Route 819 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Carson said Kuhns failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and both Kuhns and Jennifer L. Ramsey, 44, became separated from the motorcycle.
Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan pronounced the two riders dead at the scene at around 8:15 p.m., and said neither were wearing helmets.
In both cases, Carson said, blunt force injuries were the cause of death, while the manner of death was accidental.
Carson said it appeared speed was a factor, though it was not known if drugs or the use of a cellular telephone were factors.
He said toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
State police at Troop A, Greensburg, also investigated the incident.
