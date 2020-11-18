PLUMVILLE — Two motorists were flown to UPMC Altoona Tuesday with what was suspected to be serious injuries suffered in a head-on crash shortly after noon on Route 85 at Route 210 just east of Plumville in South Mahoning Township.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a Jeep Compass operated by a 42-year-old man was traveling east on Route 85 when it crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a westbound Chevrolet truck operated by a 55-year-old man.
Greenfield said the 42-year-old was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Plumville District and Marion Center volunteer fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also were dispatched to the scene by Indiana County Emergency Management. Plumville firefighters set up a landing zone for two medical helicopters along Pump Station Road.
Trooper Ian James is the state police investigator assigned to the crash.
“The investigation is ongoing, and the drivers’ respective current conditions are unknown,” Greenfield said late Tuesday afternoon.