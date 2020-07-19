Despite the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench into nearly all in-person gatherings and events, two United High School seniors ran with the challenge and placed 10th in their category earlier this month at the FBLA National Leadership Conference.
Emma McAnulty and Hannah Detwiler were among four United students who placed high enough at the state conference to advance to the national level, which was to be held June 29 through July 2 in Salt Lake City. Instead, the girls had to develop their presentation virtually via Zoom and upload the final version to YouTube to be evaluated by a panel of judges.
“They had a learning curve; no one was really familiar with Zoom until they were thrown into it,” said Kathy Reasor, United’s FBLA adviser. “They had to figure out how they were each going to present from their home computers and make it cohesive.”
“They had to practice remotely from each home,” Reasor added, “and probably recorded multiple times until they got the one they wanted,” which was then put on YouTube.
McAnulty and Detwiler competed in the Social Media Campaign category with a financial literacy topic. They had to create a social media campaign to increase an FBLA member’s knowledge of finances and the impact of personal financial literacy training.
No live accounts could be created, but they had to make it look like the accounts were online, though not truly online and live.
“They had to post regularly,” Reasor said, adding that the students used a program that allowed them to create Instagram accounts.
“I think the biggest challenge of presenting virtually was honestly finding time in both of our busy lives to sit down and record the project, and getting our internet to work,” Detwiler said.
McAnulty and Detwiler graduated in June. McAnulty plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, and Detwiler plans to attend Conemaugh School of Nursing to become a nurse practitioner specializing in oncology.
The girls placed first at the regional conference hosted by IUP in the fall, and advanced to the state level, which was to be held in Hershey in the spring. That conference was held virtually as well.
“They were all ready to go, a couple weeks out, then the pandemic hit and everything was closed down,” Reasor said. “I really respect these kids that they didn’t have the benefit of spending three days in Hershey.”
Detwiler said once they found out that the state conference had been canceled, “we didn’t know if they were going to do anything virtually or not.”
“Mrs. Reasor asked all of the students who made it to states if they wanted to participate in the virtual conference. Of the 13 members who made it to states, only six of us participated,” she said.
McAnulty said the biggest challenge of doing the presentation virtually “was learning how to create a smooth presentation while demonstrating professionalism through Zoom.”
The duo placed second at the state conference, making them eligible to compete at the national conference.
At the national level, McAnulty and Detwiler were in the top 15, which allowed them to move to a second round of competition, where they placed 10th, Reasor said.
“I feel as though Hannah and I prepared the very best we could have given our circumstances,” McAnulty said. “We practiced our presentation many times before submitting our final project to be judged.”
Detwiler added, “We definitely went through the presentation multiple times just to see if we really needed the certain information, or if we should add something else.
“It was hard to make those kinds of decisions mostly because our presentation had to be under 7 minutes.
“We both were prepared very well; we had the entire speech memorized from regionals.”
“It was so disappointing not to go to Utah for this competition,” Reasor said. “(We were) originally told it was going to be a national awards ceremony via the internet, but that didn’t take place.” Instead, students were recognized in a special edition of the FBLA publication Tomorrow’s Business Leader.
Reasor also wished to recognize the other students who placed at the state conference. Jared Bloom and Alaina Popovich placed fourth in business ethics and advanced to the national competition with McAnulty and Detwiler; and Sophia Naugle and Annalise Felton placed fifth in broadcast journalism.
United’s FBLA chapter also was recognized as a Gold Seal Chapter.
“It’s a really big deal,” Reasor said. “You’re talking 10,000 people competing overall (nationally), (it’s) a huge event and very professional when they present … business attire and acting the part.
“I’m just so proud of these kids. I’m proud that they dedicated their time, (even though they) didn’t get to go physically to present. These kids and their events they work on, they start since (the beginning of the school year) and try to nail it down to get this far.”
McAnulty said something she took away from the conferences was that “things may not always go as planned, yet you work with what you have and make the best of it. Although we didn’t get to compete the way we would have liked to, I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to present virtually,” she said.
Detwiler has participated in FBLA since her freshman year, and advanced to states each year.
“You meet so many people through this and you understand so much about the world of business,” she said. “Virtually or not, the competition advances so much. You are competing against the best of the best.
“I would have loved to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah. The thing I took away is that hard work definitely pays off.”
Detwiler said that if the conferences were to be held virtually again next year, “my advice is to still participate.”
“FBLA is fun; get your friends to do it with you,” she said. “These are experiences that will help you in your future and a great thing to have on your r￩sum￩.”
McAnulty encourages everyone to try being a part of the business organization at least once.
“It has taught and given me experience on how to be a good leader,” she said. “Personally, I would suggest individuals to compete even if the conference is virtually as it still provided me with experience and how to overcome obstacles.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new; you never know how it may turn out!”