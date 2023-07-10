Homer-Center High School seniors Michael Krejocic and Molly Kosmack recently received scholarships of $2,500 for post-secondary education from the Jonathan Rado Memorial Scholarship Fund for 2023.
The Len and Julie Rado family, of Homer City, established the fund in memory of their son, Jonathan Rado, HCHS Class of 2003, to celebrate his conquest of disease and disabilities to earn a degree from Edinboro University. Jonathan died at age 26 in 2012.
The fund has awarded $35,450 to 24 students since then. The fund also makes yearly donations to the oncology and radiation departments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh ($20,500 to date) and to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School ($13,750 thus far).
The fund is sustained each year by proceeds from the Jonathan Rado Memorial Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at Meadowlane Golf Course in White Township.
Contact Len or Julie Rado at jrado@verizon.net or follow the tournament’s Facebook page for registration information. The tournament sign-up deadline is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.