Rado scholarship winners

Michael Krejocic and Molly Kosmack

 Submitted photo

Homer-Center High School seniors Michael Krejocic and Molly Kosmack recently received scholarships of $2,500 for post-secondary education from the Jonathan Rado Memorial Scholarship Fund for 2023.

The Len and Julie Rado family, of Homer City, established the fund in memory of their son, Jonathan Rado, HCHS Class of 2003, to celebrate his conquest of disease and disabilities to earn a degree from Edinboro University. Jonathan died at age 26 in 2012.