Ananya Sharma, left, an IUP doctoral candidate in clinical psychology, and Amber Lawrence, of Mahoney City, a junior majoring in sociology and environmental sciences, were each awarded $1,000 scholarships from the American Association of University Women-Indiana County chapter at the April 27 banquet held at College Lodge.
Forty-five students applied for this year’s scholarships, making the selections very difficult, according to Mary Jo Bowes, chair of the scholarship committee.
In her application, Sharma noted, “My dissertation will focus on the lived experiences of transgender folks, specifically focusing on the aspects of social media and the current political environment that offers and signifies the presence of a safe, and warm space for them.”
Lawrence commented: “My primary interest is environmental justice, particularly environmental poverty, and racism.
“As a sociology major, I have always felt myself drawn to how society interacts with the environment.”
The annual scholarships are awarded to students whose career goal is to exemplify AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
Selection is based on financial need, academic promise, clarity of goals and future potential.