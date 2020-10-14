Two Indiana residents were jailed last week to face drug trafficking charges in a four-month investigation of methamphetamine and heroin sales in the area, authorities said Tuesday.
Ruby Gil, 29, and Nicholas Beard, 27, were arrested Friday as Indiana Borough police, as part of the Indiana County Drug Task Force, seized $30,000 of drugs and money from a house in the 500 block of Church Street, District Attorney Robert Manzi reported in a news release.
On-call District Judge Susanne Steffee set bond for Gil at $250,000 at a preliminary arraignment on three felony charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Borough Detective Leroy Anderson filed the complaint based on an incident June 1 in Indiana.
Beard was held on $100,000 bond to await court action on a felony count of carrying a gun without a license, misdemeanor possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a summary count of driving under suspension on June 21 in Indiana. Officer Adam Lewis filed the complaint.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for both on Oct. 20 in Homer City District Court. Armed with a search warrant, the DA said, officers confiscated methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000, heroin worth $2,000, cash totaling $18,000 and four firearms. No other suspects were named in connection with the investigation. Charges related to the cache of drugs and weapons found Friday will be filed later, according to Manzi, who said drug agents of the state attorney general’s office took part in the investigation.