A former resident of Home, and a federal detainee housed at the Indiana County Jail have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges related to a bribery conspiracy involving smuggled contraband cellphones.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady on Monday announced the five-count indictment, returned Friday, charges Alex Lewis, 25, and Rashon Richardson, 30, with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery of a public official, and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of bribery. Lewis is also charged with extortion under color of official right.
According to the indictment, between June and August 2019, Lewis accepted multiple bribes from Rashon Richardson while Lewis was employed as a corrections officer and Richardson was a federal detainee housed at the county jail pursuant to a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
As part of the conspiracy, the indictment alleges Richardson used an intermediary outside the jail to meet with Lewis and pay bribes in cash and, on one occasion, a $400 payment to Lewis’s Cash App account. In return for the payments, Lewis is accused of smuggled multiple contraband cellphones into the jail for use by Richardson and other federal detainees housed at the facility.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of not more than five years in prison for the conspiracy charge, 15 years for the bribery charges, 20 years for the extortion under color of official right charge, and five years for the use of facilities in interstate commerce in aid of bribery charge. The maximum fine per count in this case is $250,000. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Assistant U.S, Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case. The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County Jail also provided assistance during the course of the investigation.