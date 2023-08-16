Two students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts — Madison Macchia, from Cresson, and Samantha Swidowski, from Weirton, W.Va., have been selected as the 2023 recipients of the Tony and Emma Ricupero-Rustic Lodge Scholarship.
The scholarship was established in 2001 by members of the Ricupero and Lubold families to honor Tony and Emma Ricupero’s reputation in the food service industry for hard work, quality service, customer satisfaction and service to the community.
Tony and Emma Ricupero dedicated their lives to their family and their business and created the memorial-Rustic Lodge Scholarship that is given to an IUP culinary student every year.
Third-generation owner Joe Lubold has continued the scholarship, saying “the Ricupero-Lubold families are proud to continue the scholarship to support talented culinary arts graduates.”
Macchia, daughter of Nicolos and Katrina Macchia, is a 2021 graduate of Penn Cambria High School. While at the Academy, she was a member of the American Culinary Federation and received a silver medal during the American Culinary Foundation’s savory cooking competition. She is currently completing her externship at The Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh.
Swidowski, daughter of Vanessa Swidowski, is a 2002 graduate of Weir High School. While at the Academy, she received awards for highest honors, perfect attendance, and earned Culinary Dean’s Honor status. She served on the IUP Activity Board and was a student ambassador. She is completing her externship at Nemacolin in Farmington, Fayette County.
Since its founding in 1989, more than 4,200 students have studied in Punxsutawney at the Academy of Culinary Arts. Its 16-month program is nationally recognized and accredited by ACF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.