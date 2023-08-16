Ricupero scholarship winners

From left, Samantha Swidowski and Madison Macchia, 2023 recipients of the Tony and Emma Ricupero-Rustic Lodge Scholarship.

 Courtesy IUP

Two students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts — Madison Macchia, from Cresson, and Samantha Swidowski, from Weirton, W.Va., have been selected as the 2023 recipients of the Tony and Emma Ricupero-Rustic Lodge Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 2001 by members of the Ricupero and Lubold families to honor Tony and Emma Ricupero’s reputation in the food service industry for hard work, quality service, customer satisfaction and service to the community.