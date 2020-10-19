Two Johnstown men have been charged with homicide in connection with the fatal shooting early Saturday of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in an apartment complex near the campus.
That brings to four the number of people now accused in the slaying of Jaedyn Wright, of Pittsburgh, during what police said was a drug-related robbery in the parking lot of the Carriage House complex along Oakland Avenue.
Police quickly identified two suspects within hours of the shooting, based on videos recorded on a surveillance system at Carriage House, but only identified the Johnstown men on Sunday after circulating still frame pictures of the men on social media, court papers show.
One of the men, Delmar Chatman, 21, surrendered to Indiana Borough police less than seven hours after his photo was posted on Facebook, and told investigators that his companion, Terrion Gates, 18, shot Wright while trying to rob him of a supply of marijuana, Det. John Scherf wrote in criminal complaints filed against the pair.
According to the affidavit, the surveillance video supported Chatman’s version of the story. The recording shows Chatman standing in a doorway of the apartment building with Isabella Edmonds, 17, of Indiana, while Gates and Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, confronted Wright in his car in the parking lot.
Chatman was charged Sunday with homicide, robbery and theft and was sent to Indiana County Jail without bond, and District Judge Christopher Welch issued a warrant for Gates’ arrest.
On Saturday, police filed homicide, robbery, theft and conspiracy charges against Moore and Edmonds after an apartment complex manager identified Moore on the video and a tenant told investigators that Edmonds had accompanied the men.
Edmonds was arrested and jailed without bond after giving her account of a minor drug deal – that she and the men called Wright to buy $10 worth of pot – that evolved into a plan to rob Wright. She told police that she saw a muzzle flash and heard a gunshot, then saw Wright fall to the ground from the driver’s seat of his car.
As they fled the scene, Moore dialed 911 to send paramedics to help Wright, according to Edmonds’ statement to detectives.
Moore and Gates remained at large Monday evening. Indiana police asked anyone with information about the men to phone (724) 349-2121.