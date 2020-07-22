HOMER CITY — A Jefferson County woman has been ordered to stand trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court on charges that she and a suspected accomplice stole merchandise on Nov. 4 from Sally Beauty Supply in SouthTowne Plaza, White Township.
Harlie Cowie, of Brookville, was held for adjudication on felony charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property following a hearing Tuesday before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.
State police said Cowie, 21, fled from store workers before state police arrived to investigate a shoplifting report.
Investigators said Cowie and Jacqueline Lane, of DuBois, hid $330 worth of goods in their purses.
Cowie eluded law enforcement until May 3 and was released on unsecured bond following a preliminary arraignment on the charges.
At the beauty supply store, state troopers arrested Lane, 45, on counts of retail theft and resisting arrest.
Lane, who was jailed from Nov. 4 to 12, waived her right to a hearing at the district court and now is scheduled for a jury trial of the charges Aug. 3 in the county court.