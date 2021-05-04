Indiana Regional Medical Center will again open the doors to its coronavirus vaccination program for all area residents age 16 and over, regardless of whether they have appointments, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The walk-in clinic is intended for those who have had no COVID-19 shots yet. The program offers the Pfizer vaccine.
IRMC said the clinic Monday at KCAC also would be open for walk-in inoculations. It also will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The hospital said those who want to get the vaccination need to present photo identification. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
In Indiana County, the COVID-19 infection case total rose Sunday to 5,964, according to figures released Monday by Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of dead from the virus rose from 166 one week ago to 169 on Wednesday then 171 on Friday.
The 14-day positivity rate Monday was 21.56 percent. It has been greater than 20 percent since April 4.
The health department reported Monday that 27,001 Indiana County residents have had partial or full vaccinations, or 32.1 percent of the county population.
Statewide, 8.7 million Pennsylvania residents have had shots — 67.8 percent of the state population.