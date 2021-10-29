Two candidates are competing on the ballot to be elected to the position of Indiana County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court.
The register and recorders office is responsible for the filing of forms such as deeds, wills and marriage licenses for the legal record.
Democrat Marlene M. Connelly will challenge Republican Maria Lawer Jack, currently first deputy in that office.
Both candidates participated in profile interviews via email and responded to the same set of questions.