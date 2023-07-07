The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is announcing further upcoming roadwork.
In this case, it’s a resurfacing project on North Fourth Street (state Route 4005) and Old Route 119 (state Route 110) in White Township and Indiana Borough.
According to PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs, from Monday through July 21, crews from HRI Inc. of State College will work on repaving North Fourth Street, from Oakland Avenue between McGregor Avenue and North Fourth Street to the state Route 110/U.S. Route 119 on-ramp.
Gibbs said milling of the roadway will take place during the coming week with paving operations to take place the following week.
Traffic will be directed by flaggers and restricted to a single lane. The PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman said motorists should be alert to slowed traffic and potential delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.