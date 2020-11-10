BANKS TOWNSHIP — Local fire officials believe someone intentionally set two wildfires that frustrated volunteers for about four hours on Monday afternoon.
The blazes spread over untold numbers of acres, primarily on Lamkie family property, according to Glen Campbell Fire Chief Dave Lucas.
The fires were reported about 1 p.m. in the vicinity of Jefferson Street but originated about one-half mile apart, Lucas said.
Officials from the Ebensburg office of Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry would take up the investigation of the fires, Lucas said.
“The forestry department believes someone set them intentionally. Arson, basically,” Lucas said this morning.
The battle to snuff the flames over steep wooded hillsides wore on volunteers from Glen Campbell, Rossiter, Big Run, Cherry Tree, Burnside, Mahaffey, Clearfield Park, Community, Spangler, Clymer and Elk Run fire departments and a forest fire team from the Dauntless Fire Department of Ebensburg, the chief said. Marion Center and Plumville fire companies were placed on standby, according to the Indiana County 911 center.
Record-setting warmth may have contributed to the fast spread of the fire. While temperatures reached the mid-70s on Monday, the average high for this time of year is in the mid-50s, according to AccuWeather.
“And the dead leaves. Yeah, we need rain, too. It’s so dry out there,” Lucas said. “The good thing for us was that we had no wind. We probably would still be out there.”
The blazes threatened no structures. No one among the first responders was hurt, according to Lucas.