EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Two construction workers were flown to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of burns suffered Tuesday afternoon when they came in contact with a power line during an accident along Johnston Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gavin Misko said both men sustained burns and other injuries to their feet and legs.
“There was a crew that was stringing some television cable and somehow they got that cable into our electric wires,” Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said.
Indiana County Emergency Management Director Thomas Stutzman said the accident triggered a fire that had to be put out by Marion Center and Plumville District firefighters.
“When our wire came down, it caused a brush fire,” Meyers said.
“The brush fire was contained by fire personnel to less than a quarter of an acre,” Misko said. “Penelec arrived quickly on scene to shut the power off which let us extinguish the fire quickly.”
Meyers said the incident affected 250 Marion Center area customers, all but a dozen of whom had service restored by 5:30 p.m., with service restored in early evening for the remaining customers.
According to a Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department post on Facebook, the accident happened at 2:52 p.m. and the fire extended to Georgeville, Weaver and Steele roads,
Citizens’ Ambulance Service also was dispatched at 3:07 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management.