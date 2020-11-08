It’s a different world now than it was two years ago on Nov. 1, 2018, when Frank Bonincontro opened the doors to Blairsville Fleatique.
Bonincontro was getting in the groove after the first year of a new business — that first year is always rough, he says — and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shuttering his vendor market for two months.
But something happened when he reopened. People had money, and were ready to get out of the house.
“It was better than ever,” said Bonincontro, whose traffic and sales volumes doubled upon return.
Blairsville Fleatique, at 855 Route 22 Highway West, Blairsville, hosts 80 vendor booths and offers something for “the serious collector to the casual shopper,” Bonincontro said.
The store is filled with just about everything, new and old, handmade to manufactured, from soaps to tools to signs and coins and toys.
He estimated there are 7,000 DVDs at the store, as well as many CDs, and boasts a vinyl collection of about 2,500 albums and 7,000 45s, most sorted in alphabetical order.
“They’re making a big comeback,” he said of records.
As the holidays get closer, vendors have been bringing in seasonal merchandise, as well.
He predicts that “blow molds” will be hot this year in holiday d￩cor and has about 15 different Santas and 10 snowmen on hand.
Nostalgia works in the favor of Bonincontro and his vendors.
Customers in the age range of 30s to 50s come in and buy items, such as toys and decorations, that they remember from their own childhoods.
He said Blairsville Fleatique is a great place to find a gift for “people hard to buy for.”
Collectibles range from Hot Wheels and Beanie Babies and Coke to Harley-Davidson, with several themed booths.
There’s Betty Boop, and Longaberger baskets, sports cards and much more.
Bonincontro said he draws in customers and vendors from hours away.
His location is on a major highway, and he said people stop to stretch their legs and browse in store on trips back and forth.
“It’s becoming an attraction,” Bonincontro said.
Bonincontro opened the store because he was interested in being self-employed, something he had done in the past as owner of Pittsburgh Sports Cards in Monroeville and Harrison City, as well as co-owner of Bullseye Mortgage, according to his bio on the Blairsville Fleatique website, blairsvillefleatique.com.
“I’ve always had the passion to be my own boss,” he said.
He collects sports memorabilia, as well as bar memorabilia, such as neon signs. He said he’s “always running” to yard sales before and after work.
“I’m a picker,” he said. “I try to bring in what people ask for.”
Running the Blairsville Fleatique has bolstered interest as well as his collection, as he now has “first shot at everything” that comes into the store.
He manages the store daily, and sells some of his items as well.
Vendors who sell at Blairsville Fleatique usually aren’t present in the store. They pick their booths, price their items, set up displays and are free to go on their way, as Bonincontro manages the rest.
There are about 20 spaces left for vendors, which start at $75 a month.
To inquire about becoming a vendor, call Bonincontro at (724) 675-8272.
The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Dec. 5 and 6, there will be a special event with prize giveaways, specials, refreshments and the opportunity to meet participating vendors in the store that weekend.
“It’s just a cool, fun place,” Bonincontro said. “There’s a lot of cool stuff here.”