U.S. Census Bureau officials said Monday that 2020 Census takers will begin visiting households that have not responded online, including Indiana County addresses, by phone or by mail beginning the week of July 20.
That’s ahead of schedule by over 20 days, Philadelphia Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Rick Buck said in a letter released through the Indiana County Complete Count Committee, a panel of local volunteers helping with census efforts.
Starting July 23, census takers will begin interviewing households in areas managed by census offices in State College, as well as Hartford, Conn.: Evansville, Ind.; Wichita, Kan.; Crystal City, Va.; and Tacoma, Wash.
The area managed by the State College office includes the Indiana area.
The bureau said census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
Self-response totals through this past weekend include 62.1 percent for Indiana County, which still is behind the 65.4 percent total for all of 2010; and few changes for the top 10 municipalities: Blacklick, South Mahoning, Conemaugh and Cherryhill townships; Homer City Borough and Buffington Township tied for fifth; East Mahoning and Rayne townships tied for seventh; then Brush Valley and Armstrong townships.
Indiana Borough is at 47.4 percent, while White Township is at 64.7 percent, both behind 2010 final totals.