The director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, commonly known as the nation’s drug czar, met Tuesday with a unique audience.
James Carroll, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018 to head the agency, toured the offices of Indiana County Children and Youth Services and met with three local couples who have fostered children, many of whom were born addicted to a variety of drugs.
Also attending the roundtable session were a number of law enforcement officials and local and state politicians, who discussed what is going well and what can be improved in the community’s battle against drugs.
But it was the foster parents who brought Carroll to tears.
Like Jordan and Charissa Haines who have fostered three daughters: one who has been adopted, one who was returned to the biological parents and one for whom CYS is now in the process of terminating the parents’ rights. They accepted their first two children just 10 days apart. One was addicted to nicotine, the other to meth.
“They’ve experienced some of the best of foster care, and some of the worst,” said Sarah Ross, director of the county’s CYS for five years.
The Haineses described physical problems with their drug-addicted foster children of violent shaking, constant defecating and persistent trauma to light.
“It was a nightmare,” Jordan said.
“My biggest struggle was when we had (a child) for 10 months and she was stripped from us, it was literally one of the hardest things of my life,” she said. “But now I have an adopted daughter and a soon-to-be adopted daughter, and I’m very thankful, but it was a very, very difficult time.”
“On a positive note,” Jordan Haines said, “adoption day is an amazing day. It’s unbelievable. … All the bad stuff adds up to the most beautiful thing in the world.”
“You’re doing God’s work, and we need to support you,” a choked-up Carroll said. “What life-changing events you all have accomplished.”
Josh and Stephanie Rosenberger have mentored the Haineses in their journey as foster parents. The Rosenbergers have three adopted children, ages 3, 5 and 7. Two of the three were born addicted, the first in 2014.
“We believe what we were doing is God’s work. It was the hardest thing we’ve ever done but the most gratifying thing we’ve ever done in our lives,” Josh said.
Though their foster children are now well-adjusted, the Rosenbergers worry what might happen in the future.
“When my daughter (whose mother had some mental issues) is 16 or 20 or 25, what do I need to look out for her? What are some of the triggers that are going to potentially cause her to have a mental episode? What is her history so we can prepare if she is prone to something,” Stephanie said. “And my son … what’s going to happen when he has his first sip of alcohol or cigarette? What kind of support do we have then?”
Luke and Nicole Debuyser, who also spoke at the meeting Tuesday, are new to fostering.
“We started right before COVID, so we had even less contact with CYS. Some of the training stopped (because of the pandemic),” said Luke.
One of their two children, whose mother overdosed, was nonverbal, wasn’t potty trained, was extremely defiant, had night terrors and would only sleep on a couch for the first few weeks, even at 3ﾽ years old.
“It was pretty terrible. We’d wake up to a screaming child, and he couldn’t talk,” Luke said. “It was a very chaotic beginning.”
Like with biological parents, of course, there is no handbook on how to raise children, and for foster parents, a lack of information about health histories and their early life can make it that much more difficult to navigate, the couples said.
HIPPA often prevents foster parents from knowing some important aspects of their children’s medical history. Even when children are in foster care, in most counties, Ross said, biological parents have the right to make decisions for the child’s medical care and educational decisions, though Indiana County’s CYS is an exception to that, she pointed out.
It generally takes nine to 15 months from the time a child is taken from their home to adoption day, Ross said.
“And that 15 months is like an eternity for foster parents,” Josh said.
“The timetable for recovery and the timetable for (adoption) often don’t match up,” said Indiana County Judge Tom Bianco. “Addiction is not a nice, steady line. It’s good one day and terrible the next with some relapse thrown in there, so that’s one of the reasons why it feels like an eternity. … It’s never a straight line.”
And all three couples agreed that, throughout the process, foster parents are held to a higher standard than biological parents.
In many cases, even when foster parents follow strict guidelines, the children they have cared for can still be placed back with the biological parents in less-than-ideal homes.
“I think the laws seem to favor the families of the child and not what’s best for the child,” Josh said. “We have to follow the law, but in your heart of hearts you know that it’s not really what’s best for the children. … It seems really unfair.”
Nonetheless, the law dictates that a child should be reunited with their biological parents if at all possible, Ross said. “We do literally anything we can to prevent removal of a child” because the agency’s focus is always to keep the children with their biological families if possible, she said. … “To me the hardest thing we do is moving children among multiple placements. It’s horrible for them.
“We do a good job keeping families together,” Ross said.