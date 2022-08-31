Life Expectancy-US

A couple walked through a park at sunset in March 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

NEW YORK — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released today.

In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II.