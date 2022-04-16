As the spring season breathes new life into a gray and rainy Indiana, signs of new birth, and especially rebirth come Easter time, trickle into the forefronts of many people’s minds.
For Jeanne Curtis, April brings egg season, and for more than 30 years, she’s made it her goal to “spread the word” of pysanky, Ukranian Easter eggs.
The Ukrainian tradition of decorating eggs, which are symbols of life and birth, precedes Christianity, according to Curtis, but it has been adopted as a popular Ukrainian Easter tradition. Pysanky eggs, which get their name from the Ukrainian verb “to write,” are not just popular in Ukraine, however — their stunning colors and intricate designs are enjoyed by people across the globe, and Indiana is no exception.
Curtis said she learned how to make Pysanky eggs during a continuing education program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the late ’80s. The program was taught by Pani Matka Shirley L. Neal, a Ukrainian decedent and the wife of Paul Neal, deacon of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville. Shirley Neal passed away April 9, 2020, toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she left behind a strong legacy within Indiana’s pysanky community.
Curtis said she “found out there was a whole world of people doing eggs” after she took Shirley’s class. No wonder, given Indiana’s Ukrainian population and the number of pysanky classes Shirley taught throughout the years.
According to Paul Neil, there are a lot of Eastern European and Ukrainian people in Indiana who participate in the pysanky tradition.
“My wife was the pysanky expert,” Neil said. “She was really into it and taught classes around the area.”
Shirley, who taught home economics at Marion Center Area School District, instructed pysanky classes for women’s clubs, Scout groups and students. She would often use her own money to purchase supplies to teach the classes, said Maureen Cornman, a member of Dixonville’s Ukrainian Orthodox church and Shirley’s former colleague at Marion Center.
“One day a year, Shirley would come in and make the eggs with the kids,” Cornman said. “The kids were all into it.”
Since Shirley’s passing, Dixonville’s Ukrainian Orthodox church has not done anything with pysanky eggs, partially due to the pandemic, Cornman said. But Curtis, who described Shirley’s egg-making skills as “phenomenal,” wants to continue spreading Shirley’s love for pysanky eggs.
“She was my role model,” Curtis said. “I’d like to be able to carry on her tradition. She knew all the answers. No matter what problem I encountered (making pysanky eggs), she knew what to do and how to fix it.”
Curtis is one of many pysanky enthusiasts in the area. She has been facilitating free pysanky workshops for more than 30 years, providing the supplies necessary for locals to make their own eggs and learn from regional pysanky experts.
The annual Pysanky Eggstravaganza “Free for All” program that Curtis facilitates at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Punxsutawney in late February gets attendees from all around western Pennsylvania, Curtis said.
“Over the three days in Punxsutawney, we went through 30 dozen eggs,” Curtis said, describing the turnout.
People who attend the program can make their own eggs and claim them from Curtis in late April after she finishes the pysanky process, melting the wax off to reveal the egg’s design and adding varnish. Once “egg season” comes around toward Easter, workshop attendees from earlier that year flood Curtis’ porch to claim their newly polished and completed pysanky eggs.
Brandishing her “Crazy Egg Lady” pin with her egg-themed car and its “PYSANKA” license plate parked out front, Curtis hands out hundreds of pysanky eggs yearly to people who participated in her program.
Curtis’ pysanky egg program is one of many in Indiana. Matthew Bartus, an Indiana artist who learned how to make pysanky eggs after taking a class a couple years ago at Two Lick Valley Senior Center in Clymer, instructed a pysanky class at Yellow Creek State Park’s environmental learning center April 9. Despite being his first time teaching a pysanky class, the program filled quickly.
“It was a great class. There were about 12 people, a couple kids, and they were all well-behaved,” Bartus said. “The kids got right into doing it. All the eggs turned out different and really good — nobody had a bad-looking egg.”
Inside Bartus’ home art studio, an old barn reconstructed to store Bartus’ numerous paintings, drawings, wood carvings, jewelry, and other art projects, are his many pysanky eggs. Bartus had two bowls filled with pysanky eggs he and his wife made as well as a number of display stands showing off some of his designs, including some of his award-winning eggs.
Bartus said he submits his pysanky eggs to the Indiana County Fair, which has a pysanky egg category for its arts and crafts competition. Bartus won second place for his pysanky egg submission in 2021 as well as three other first- and second-place awards for pieces he submitted in different categories. The county fair’s pysanky category has two subcategories: chicken and goose eggs.
Ukrainian Easter Eggs have made their mark on Indiana in more ways than one, bringing together local artists, churches and residents to enjoy the brilliance of their complex and stunning designs. And with the ongoing war in Ukraine, pysanky eggs have become symbolic of more than just life and rebirth — they’ve also come to represent peace.
Curtis, who has a “Support Ukraine” sign posted in her yard as well as the Ukrainian coat of arms (tryzub) painted on her fingernail, said in times of great conflict, it’s difficult to know what to do besides pray, but it’s important to try and spread peace. Messages like “Peace to Ukraine” and “love” were written on the sides of blue and yellow eggs representing Ukraine’s flag, which Curtis called “patriot eggs.” Many of the patriot eggs had sunflower designs to represent Ukraine’s national flower.
“I think the war and recent events really have brought Ukraine to everyone’s minds,” Curtis said. “(By spreading pysanky), we can help do our share in promoting world peace.”