The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down in March to 7.3 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported Tuesday.
As initially reported last month, that was a drop from 8.2 percent, but after historical labor force revisions the final figure for Indiana County was 7.9 percent in February.
Either way, the drop was more than those for the state (by one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.3 percent) or the nation (by two-tenths of a percentage point to 6 percent) in March.
DLI officials said total nonfarm jobs, before seasonal adjustment, was up by 300 to 29,400 in February in the Indiana mSA.
Otherwise, jobs were essentially unchanged in most published supersectors with the only movement of more than 100 being a gain of 200 in leisure & hospitality.
The adjusted historical figures meant a smaller drop in unemployment between January (7.6 percent) and February (7.9 percent) in Indiana County. Either way, the county figures still are up from a year ago, the first month in which COVID-19 pandemic-related figures were considered, when the jobless rate was 6.7 percent.