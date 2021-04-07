After an increase of just over one percentage point from December to January, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was up again from January to February.
This time, it was seven-tenths of a percentage point to 8.2 percent.
And that was despite the roller coaster headed upward for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as the state Department of Labor & Industry reported a gain of 800 government jobs due to students returning from winter break at IUP.
A month before, DLI said jobs were unchanged or down over the month in all published supersectors, with the largest movements being seasonal in nature, including a decline of 900 in government-related jobs due to winter break at IUP.
Meanwhile, DLI said a total of nonfarm jobs that was not seasonally adjusted in the Indiana mSA rose 1,300 from January to 29,100 in February.
All of this is down from pre-pandemic figures.
The civilian labor force before seasonal adjustment in Indiana County dropped from 40,000 in February 2020 to 37,700 in February 2021.
Figuring in seasonal adjustments, the civilian labor force dropped from 39,500 in February 2020 to 37,200 in February 2021.
The total number unemployed, before seasonal adjustment, was 2,500 a year ago and 3.300 last month. After seasonal adjustment, it was up from 2,200 in the second month of 2020 to 3,000 in the second month of this calendar year.
That also tempers percentages, with the rate before seasonal adjustment rising from 6.2 percent a year ago to 8.8 percent, while afterward it was up from 5.5 percent in February 2020 to 8.2 percent in February 2021.
Compared to a wider picture for jobless rates, DLI said the statewide rate was unchanged over the month at 7.3 percent, while the national rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.2 percent.
Comparing Indiana’s numbers to seasonally adjusted rates in nearby areas, the multi-county DuBois Micropolitan Statistical Area had 8.2 percent unemployment in March, while the Johnstown and Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical areas each coming in at 7.5 percent.
Among neighboring counties, February 2021 seasonally adjusted unemployment came in at 7.5 percent in Cambria County, 7.7 percent in Westmoreland County, 7.8 percent in Jefferson County, 8.2 percent in Clearfield County and 8.5 percent in Armstrong County.