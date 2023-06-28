Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) regained the percentage points it had lost in April, rising from 4.2 percent to the figure the county had for March, 4.5 percent, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s statewide rate dropped to 4.0 percent, a record for jobless rates over a period dating back to January 1976, while the national rate rose to 3.7 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA fell by 800 to 28,300 in May.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,800 in May 2022 to 1,600 in May 2023.
The number of those employed is down from 34,200 in final figures for May 2022 to 33,800 in March 2023 and 33,500 in preliminary figures for May 2023, after a burp to 34,100 in April 2023.
DLI said much of that loss was in state government jobs, which showed a seasonal decrease of 900 over the past month. Other published supersectors were essentially unchanged since April.
In the past year, DLI said, mining, logging and construction jobs were down by 400 while other supersectors remained essentially unchanged since May 2022.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,000 in May 2022 and 33,800 in March 2022 to 35,100 in preliminary figures for May 2023, after a burp to 34,100 in April 2023.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong County fell from a final figure of 4.4 percent in March to a preliminary figure of 3.8 percent in April. Clearfield was down from 4.7 percent to 4.2 percent; Westmoreland was down slightly, from 3.5 to 3.4 percent, but that was after a drop from 4.4 percent in February; Cambria dropped from 5.0 percent to 4.8 percent; and Jefferson, which was at 4.7 percent in February, dropped to 3.8 percent in March and 3.7 percent in April.
According to DLI’s figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County is in a 45th place tie with Armstrong, Carbon, Luzerne, Mercer, Philadelphia and Somerset counties.
Also in the neighborhood, Westmoreland County is in a 24th place tie with Bradford, Fulton, Lackawanna and Lehigh counties; Jefferson County is in a 35th place tie with Columbia County; Clearfield County is in a 52nd place tie with Lawrence, McKean, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties; and Cambria County is in a 57th place tie with Clarion and Sullivan counties.
Forest is now in last place among the 67 counties at 6.0 percent, while Chester remains alone at the top at 2.7 percent.
