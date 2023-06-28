INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06.jpg
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) regained the percentage points it had lost in April, rising from 4.2 percent to the figure the county had for March, 4.5 percent, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s statewide rate dropped to 4.0 percent, a record for jobless rates over a period dating back to January 1976, while the national rate rose to 3.7 percent.

