Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) turned downward again, as had figures for much of Pennsylvania, slipping from 4.5 percent in May to 4.3 percent in June, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
That’s compared to 3.8 percent statewide, again a record low compared to figures dating back to January 1976, while the national unemployment rate for June slipped from 3.7 percent in May to 3.6 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA fell by 600 to 27,700 in June.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,900 in June 2022 to 1,500 in June 2023.
The number of those employed is down from 34,400 in final figures for June 2022 to 34,100 April 2023 and 34,000 in preliminary figures for June 2023, after a slump to 33,500 in May 2023.
DLI said trade, transportation and utilities declined by 200 jobs, as did leisure and hospitality, and government.
Other published supersectors were essentially unchanged since June 2022.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,200 in June 2022, but up from 35,100 in May 2023, to 35,500 in preliminary figures for June 2023.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong County fell from a final figure of 4.6 percent in May to a preliminary figure of 3.9 percent in June; Clearfield was down from 4.6 percent to 4.1 percent; Westmoreland was down from 3.8 percent to 3.5 percent; Cambria dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.5 percent; and Jefferson slipped from 4.1 percent to 4.0 percent.
Also according to DLI’s figures, among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County now is in a 51st place tie with Clinton, Philadelphia and Somerset counties.
Elsewhere in the neighborhood, Armstrong County rose to a 38th place tie with Columbia, Greene, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Wayne counties; Washington and Westmoreland counties are in a 22nd place tie with Crawford and Northampton counties; Jefferson County is in a 45th place tie with Beaver County; Clearfield County is in a 47th place tie with Schuylkill County; and Clarion County is in a 55th place tie with Luzerne County.
Forest remains in last place among the 67 counties, though its unemployment fell from a final May total of 6.2 percent to 5.3 percent at 6 percent, while Chester remains alone at the top, after a slight dip from 2.7 percent to 2.6 percent.
