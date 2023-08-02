unemployment logo

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) turned downward again, as had figures for much of Pennsylvania, slipping from 4.5 percent in May to 4.3 percent in June, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

That’s compared to 3.8 percent statewide, again a record low compared to figures dating back to January 1976, while the national unemployment rate for June slipped from 3.7 percent in May to 3.6 percent.