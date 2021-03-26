The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the state’s unemployment rate for February was unchanged from the previous month, at 7.3 percent.
As seasonally adjusted, that rate is up 2.3 percentage points from February 2020.
The U.S. rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from January to 6.2 percent. That was up 2.7 points from a year ago.
DLI said Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 35,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in employment of 30,000.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 16,600 over the month to 5,656,700 in February, the ninth gain in the past 10 months. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors, with the largest volume gain being 12,800 in leisure and hospitality.
DLI said local rates for February will be available April 6, while state unemployment rates for March will be available on April 16.