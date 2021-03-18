A decline in employment at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was reported as a factor as the state Department of Labor & Industry reported an increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) from 6.7 percent in December to 7.8 percent in January.
DLI said jobs were unchanged or down over the month in all published supersectors, with the largest movements being seasonal in nature, including a decline of 900 in government-related jobs due to winter break at IUP, a part of the State System of Higher Education.
State officials said total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA declined 1,700 over the month to 27,600 in January.
By comparison, the statewide unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, and the national rate was 6.3 percent in January.