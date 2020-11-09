Leaders of the union local representing non-uniformed Indiana Borough employees are taking issue with comments made by borough officials in a recent story started off by a letter from a regional Utility Workers Union of America official.
This time, however, criticisms expressed by Local 580 President Denise Brudnock and Vice President Brenda Darr did not draw a new round of replies from Manager C. Michael Foote and Council President Dr. Peter Broad.
“I don’t want to get sucked into negotiating in the newspaper, but I will respond to the specific statement about the borough council,” Broad said.
As presented this past week by Brudnock and Darr: “On Jan. 6, 2020, Local 580 presented seven grievances. Once presented there was not one question asked by the 11 council members present. After a short executive session all grievances were denied.”
The two union leaders went on to say “to date” one grievance was settled by the individual involved, while two were set for arbitration when “at the last minute” borough officials upheld those grievances.
“And on Friday, Oct. 30,” Brudnock and Darr said, “we were notified that two arbitrations heard recently were ruled in the union’s favor. The whole thing (is) costing the taxpayers money.”
Broad said borough council “carefully considered every grievance presented to us, and, if we rejected them, it was on the merits of the case presented.”
Foote chose to decline comment.
“After careful consideration and recognition that the borough is in ongoing negotiations with the union, I feel that is inappropriate for me to engage in, what you refer to, Pat, as a ‘point-counterpoint’ discussion,” the borough manager emailed the Gazette. “The borough values its employees and will continue to provide municipal services to our community while being proper stewards of taxpayer funds.”
“Point-counterpoint” was an offer to give borough officials the opportunity to respond to 11 points the union made, in response to a Gazette story in which Foote and Joseph Swenglish, Pittsburgh-based national representative for UWUA Local 580, were quoted.
Swenglish stressed that he was speaking for himself, while Brudnock declined comment for the story published Oct. 31 in the Gazette.
Following its publication, Brudnock and Darr presented 11 points of contention.
“We are not asking for substantial increases like some management received prior to the pandemic,” Brudnock and Darr said. “We would be inclined to sign the contract that expired almost a year ago with no additional requests or concessions.
Other points included the one prompting Broad’s reaction, as well as these matters:
• “When Mr. Foote came to the borough in 2018 he did have an open door policy,” the union officials said. “Within a short period of time that door closed.”
• The two local officials said all vacancies mentioned in the Oct. 31 article occurred prior to the pandemic emergency this past spring. “Additionally,” they said, “Mr. Foote has made comments on occasion that individuals should not bid on jobs just for financial opportunity.”
• While Foote said the borough “pays employees a competitive wage for the job and attempts to maintain competitive wages, correct inequities and create avenues for career development,” the union contends that a majority of grievances “are for denying career development within the bargaining unit.”
The union officials also said they did not suggest the Shared-Work Program, as Foote claimed, but “we looked into the program and agreed to enter into the program because of the situation at the time and because Mr. Foote threatened layoffs.”
Brudnock and Darr also said the local “would like to meet with Mr. Foote so he can share the facts that he has provided regarding the median income,” and contend that “opportunities are outlined in the contract and not once did Mr. Foote sit down and discuss any resolution until they had been forwarded to arbitration.”