The United School District board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved working with East Hills Engineering, of Windber, and architect Jeffrey Haman to resolve HVAC system issues in the district’s elementary school as well as develop an overall building assessment report.
Board members Hunter Overdorff and James McCloskey were absent from Tuesday’s board meeting and did not vote.
The first East Hills Engineering proposal board members approved Tuesday involved providing engineering and consulting services to the district and reviewing the mechanical, engineering and plumbing systems in the elementary school. East Hills Engineering’s proposal also included developing a report school board members can use to help make decisions regarding elementary school upgrades and upkeep. Engineering services for the first proposal came to a fixed fee of $4,950.
“We recently approved similar motions with East Hills Engineering and Jeffrey Haman associates regarding the HVAC system here at the junior/senior high school and administrative office, and an overall building assessment report to give us an idea strategically of items within the inner workings of the school and infrastructure that may need prioritization in the future,” said district superintendent Richard Lucas. “This is the same process, but at the elementary school. We have HVAC issues that need to be resolved there as well as the assessment to give us an idea of prioritization again, in the future, regarding plumbing, electrical and HVAC items up there.”
The second East Hills Engineering proposal board members approved Tuesday involved reviewing the elementary school’s current Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system installed in the administration section of the building as well as rendering an opinion regarding whether to repair the system or replace it with a new system.
The second proposal also included Haman’s services, which would involve preparing front-end specification bidding documents and the services of CostCon Construction Services Inc. to provide professional estimates. The fee for the engineering design services required to complete construction documents came to a fixed fee of $14,950. Engineering construction administration services came to an additional fee of $4,750.
Fees for additional site visits during construction, such as attendance at project meetings, came to a fixed cost of $450 per visit for a systems designer and $600 per visit for an engineer.
“I’ve worked with (East Hills Engineering) before in prior employment, and they’ve done an excellent job,” Lucas said.
In other news Tuesday, the school board passed a number of motions involving personnel and other items of business, including:
• Recognizing the following United School District booster organizations: Wrestling Boosters, Elementary Cheerleading Boosters, Music Boosters, Varsity Soccer Boosters, Youth Football Boosters, Girls Basketball Boosters (Jr. high, JV and varsity), Varsity Girls Softball Boosters and Volleyball Boosters.
• Approving the Dual Enrollment Cooperative Agreement with the Westmoreland County Community College for the term of Aug. 8, 2023, through Aug. 8, 2026. The students enrolled in the program agree to pay the $63 per credit cost.
• Approving the Dual Enrollment Agreement by and between United School District and Mount Aloysius for the 2023-24 school year. The students enrolled in the program agree to pay the $67. per credit. There is no registration fee. Tuition will continue to be paid directly to the college by the high school student.
• Approving a donation by Mary Boyden of art supplies and wood veneer for the high school.
• Approving the agreement between United and Southwood Psychiatric Hospital to provide educational services to students assigned to the United School District and the Southwood Psychiatric Hospital at the rate of $90 per day for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving the article of agreement between United and Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 ESL Consortium for the 2023-24 school year at a cost not to exceed $4,600.
• Approving the rental agreement with Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center in the amount of $1,500 to rent the full London Ballroom on May 10, 2024, for the United High School Prom.
• Approving Heather Vavrek, RN, and Karrie Walbeck, RN, as substitute nurses for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving the list of substitute teachers for the 2023-24 school year: Loretta Burger, art; Elyse Brett, elementary K-6; and Emily Vogel, Grades PK-4, special education PK-12.
• Approving the list of ARIN guest teachers for the 2023-24 school year: Natalie Floyd, Harold Repic and Regina Yanits.
• Appointing Justin Henning to the supplemental position of Sr. high student council advisor with $1,325 in extra pay.
• Approving Darlene Sexton as a substitute retired teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
• Hiring Jamie Barber, Virginia Somers and Rebecca Nelson as elementary aides, each at a starting salary of $10.40 per hour.
• Appointing Luke Hamilton to the supplemental position of extracurricular vocal director for the 2023-24 school year with $1,104.08 in extra pay.
• Appointing Marc Nelson to the supplemental position of drama/musical instrumental director for the 2023-24 school year with $1,104.08 in extra pay.
• Approving the list of bus drivers for the 2023-24 school year: Johondra Patterson, Teri Fetterman, Michael Edwards and Karen Overman.
• Approving the list of van drivers for the 2023-24 school year: Kathleen Mendez, Jamie Wagner, Alexis Arb, Charles Slebodnick, Kristena Martin, Brandalyn Fagan and Matthew Deyarmin.
